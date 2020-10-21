Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.