WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) was up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 3,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 125.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

