Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGI stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

