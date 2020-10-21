WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPX. Johnson Rice cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NYSE WPX opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WPX Energy by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,293,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after buying an additional 6,705,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WPX Energy by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,447,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after buying an additional 5,868,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 2,997,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

