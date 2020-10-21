Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Down 17.4% in September

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 268,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,657 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

