Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%.

Shares of YARIY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.45. 8,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

