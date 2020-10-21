Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.00. Yirendai shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

YRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Yirendai currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

