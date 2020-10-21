Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post -$4.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post ($4.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.02). Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($11.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.31) to ($9.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $134.42 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

