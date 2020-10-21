Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post -$4.81 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post ($4.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($4.02). Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($11.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.31) to ($9.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $134.42 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.84.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.