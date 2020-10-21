Zacks: Analysts Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). bluebird bio reported earnings per share of ($3.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($12.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 271,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 612,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

