Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tesla reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $421.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $422.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.15. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,371 shares of company stock worth $78,407,159 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

