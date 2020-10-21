Zacks: Analysts Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.77. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total value of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total value of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,371 shares of company stock valued at $78,407,159 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tesla by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $173,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $523,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $421.94 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.57 and its 200 day moving average is $273.15. The firm has a market cap of $391.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.80, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

