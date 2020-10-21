Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.33 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $493.39 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

