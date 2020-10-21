Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.58. CRA International reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. BidaskClub downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CRA International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $599,490.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,973 shares of company stock worth $530,639. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CRA International by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $308.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

