Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the highest is $4.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $18.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $148.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after buying an additional 323,439 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,851,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

