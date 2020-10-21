Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.06). NeoGenomics posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,006 shares of company stock worth $20,157,671. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.