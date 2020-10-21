Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 211.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

