Zacks: Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings per share of ($3.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($3.81). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($12.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.