Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $3.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $3.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.26 to $12.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $21.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.94 to $26.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,229.68.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,348.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,282.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,086.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

