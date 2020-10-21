Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

