Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KZMYY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

