Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Buy

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RBGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,497. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.