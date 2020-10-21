Zcoin Market Capitalization Hits $41.62 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Zcoin has a total market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00030052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,447.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.03097102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.02075474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00418147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00992502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00496565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00042813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,124,743 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.