Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0252

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $569,355.32 and approximately $153.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00431431 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004882 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00496134 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003729 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.