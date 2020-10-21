ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,955.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $952,194.91 and approximately $31,955.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.24 or 0.04452544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00029412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00280877 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

