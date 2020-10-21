Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

ZION stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

