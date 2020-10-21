Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

