Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $105.00. Zytronic shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 81,688 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.11. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.26 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

