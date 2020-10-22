-$0.03 EPS Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

VIST stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $193.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

