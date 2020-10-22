-$0.24 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 4.33. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

