-$0.24 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

