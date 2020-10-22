-$0.24 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.20). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.