$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.38.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.