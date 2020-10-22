$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.08. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 180,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $3,251,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

