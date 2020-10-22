3,107 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4,269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.