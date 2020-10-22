5,108 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BAH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,227. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.
Booz Allen Hamilton Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
