5,108 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,227. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.