5,649 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 399,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

HZNP opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

