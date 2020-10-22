89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

ETNB opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $399.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. 89bio has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 998.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

