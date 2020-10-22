Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.81.

ABT opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

