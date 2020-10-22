Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,722. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

Get Acme United alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.