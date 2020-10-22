Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Actinium has a total market cap of $173,401.24 and $1.15 million worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 25,249,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

