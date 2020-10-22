Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. “
Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 21st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
