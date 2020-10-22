Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 622,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.