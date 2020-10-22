Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $44,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after buying an additional 6,428,730 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $19,183,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $14,394,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.