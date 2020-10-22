adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €258.88 ($304.56).

ADS opened at €274.50 ($322.94) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €275.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €243.35. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

