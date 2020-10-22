Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of ADNT opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,086 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

