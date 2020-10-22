Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Gap Down to $226.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $215.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 19,999 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $470.38 million and a P/E ratio of 35.59.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.