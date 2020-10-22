Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.20 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,245 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.