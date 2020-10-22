Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

TSE AAV opened at C$2.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$33.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

