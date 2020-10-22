Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on AERI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 445,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

