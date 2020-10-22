AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.53.

AGCO stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 833.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

