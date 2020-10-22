Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.39 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.